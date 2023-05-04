NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation prepares for 30th annual Walk-A-Thon

The NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation is Bringing awareness to Sickle Cell with its annual walkathon.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local organization is bringing awareness to a deadly disease. The NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation is preparing for its 30th Annual Walk-A-Thon. The walk helps bring the community together and align people with the disease with others so they can build a support system.

The walk will be this Saturday, May 6th at the pavilion at the Louisiana Purchase & Gardens Zoo. The walk will begin at 8 a.m., but registration begins at 7 a.m. There are other ways to register as well, you can visit or call the foundation’s office.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wreck near Texas Ave. in Monroe closes all lanes
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
File Graphic
Rayville man shoots at teens for ding dong ditch prank
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Latest News

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of blackberries.
Nutritional benefits of blackberries with Jen Avis
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of blackberries.
Nutritional benefits of blackberries with Jen Avis
The NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation is Bringing awareness to Sickle Cell with its annual...
NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation prepares for 30th annual Walk-A-Thon
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 5/4