NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation prepares for 30th annual Walk-A-Thon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local organization is bringing awareness to a deadly disease. The NELA Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation is preparing for its 30th Annual Walk-A-Thon. The walk helps bring the community together and align people with the disease with others so they can build a support system.

The walk will be this Saturday, May 6th at the pavilion at the Louisiana Purchase & Gardens Zoo. The walk will begin at 8 a.m., but registration begins at 7 a.m. There are other ways to register as well, you can visit or call the foundation’s office.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.