Local 90-Year-Old Vietnam War veteran escorted in red Corvette

90-Year-Old Vietnam War veteran escorted in red Corvette

90-year-old Vietnam War veteran rides in a red Corvette
By Gabby Ballew
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Billy Albritton, a local Vietnam War veteran, got to take a ride in one of his favorite sports cars on May 3 at Azalea Estates.

Albritton’s wish before he lost his eye sight completely was to take a ride in a red Corvette.

Staff members at Azalea Estates of Monroe made some calls to make sure his dreams would come true and to thank him for his service.

Dale Dupree, the owner of the 2005 Corvette, took him for a cruise around town with a motorcycle escort by members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Albritton says he is very thankful for the staff at Azalea Estates for the wonderful surprise.

“I just really want to thank McKenna for what she did for me today. I’ll remember for the rest of my time that I am living here on Earth, and I may even remember it when I get to the other life,” says Albritton.

Albritton also told the staff he always wanted to own a red Corvette since he is very passionate about sports cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

