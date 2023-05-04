KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Isolated Storms Over the Next 7 Days

We have had many nice weather days this week, but we are now getting into a period of unsettled weather. Daily rain chances litter the 7-day forecast, but not every day is expected to be a washout. It is also going to be much warmer over the next few days as winds have turned out of the south, and humidity will be on the rise. Make sure you are staying hydrated.

Today: A little more cloud cover is expected in the region, but it will be a good afternoon as temperatures rise to the low and mid 80s.

Tonight: Rain showers and thunderstorms look to move into the region later in the night, but rain chances are 10% at this time. Lows will fall to the mid and upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Isolated storms will be possible across the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 30% for early in the day. It will be a warm afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and low 90s. Conditions for the airshow will be warm, so make sure to drink plenty of water.

Saturday: More pop-up showers and storms are possible in the region, as rain chances are 30%. Regardless, it will be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the region, with rain chances at 40%. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s for a high.

Monday: Rain chances look isolated in nature at 30%. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with daytime highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast, with rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high.

Wednesday: Another day of isolated shower activity with rain chances at 30%. Highs will peak in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.