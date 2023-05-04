KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Isolated, Scattered Storms Over the Next 7 Days

After a streak of dry weather across the ArkLaMiss, a streak of rain and storms chances will be in place over the next week for the region.

This evening expected a few more clouds across the region with the chance for isolated showers and a storm or two overnight into Friday morning. Tonight, temperatures will lower into the mid 60s, well about normal for this time of year. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s.

Saturday, more rain showers and storms are possible, with temperatures in the upper 80s. It will not be a total wash out.

Sunday will bring similar weather conditions as Saturday, with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, above normal for this time of year.

Monday will bring the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

Tuesday will bring the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring the chance for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring rain showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

