KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Isolated, Scattered Storms Over the Next 7 Days

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a streak of dry weather across the ArkLaMiss, a streak of rain and storms chances will be in place over the next week for the region.

This evening expected a few more clouds across the region with the chance for isolated showers and a storm or two overnight into Friday morning. Tonight, temperatures will lower into the mid 60s, well about normal for this time of year. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s.

Saturday, more rain showers and storms are possible, with temperatures in the upper 80s. It will not be a total wash out.

Sunday will bring similar weather conditions as Saturday, with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, above normal for this time of year.

Monday will bring the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

Tuesday will bring the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring the chance for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring rain showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wreck near Texas Ave. in Monroe closes all lanes
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
File Graphic
Rayville man shoots at teens for ding dong ditch prank
According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.
Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin