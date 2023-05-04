Delta offering nonstop service from Little Rock to NYC

The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock will offer another nonstop flight to New York City.(Source: Clinton National Airport)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock will offer another nonstop flight to New York City.

Delta Airlines will begin providing daily, nonstop service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to a Thursday news release.

The route will begin operating Tuesday, May 9, with an early morning departure and nightly return service.

“This is an exciting moment for travelers and for Little Rock as airlines are recognizing growing demand, economic opportunity and a thriving market in central Arkansas,” said Bryan Malinowski, Clinton National Airport Executive Director. “Passenger volume at our airport is up 17% and we’re looking forward to a great summer.”

Delta is the second airline to offer nonstop service to New York City from Little Rock. American Airlines began its nonstop route in November.

