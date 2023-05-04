Arkansas State Police investigating officer-involved shooting during El Dorado police encounter

The El Dorado Police and the Arkansas State Police are involved in related investigations.
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Police Department are investigating a recent homicide, and the Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting related to the said homicide.

EPD responded to a homicide on May 2 shortly after 11:30 p.m. EDP and the Union County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene.

A homicide suspect was confirmed during an investigation of the scene, and then an officer-involved shooting happened, according to a news release from EPD.

The homicide is being investigated by EPD, and the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by ASP.

No further information is available at this time.

