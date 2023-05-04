Aaron’s Aces: Michael Plummer, Brennan Eager and Hayden Federico
Neville pitcher and West Monroe duo dominate in regionals
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville and West Monroe both faced elimination games in the LHSAA baseball regionals. Michael Plummer secured the Tigers trip to the quarterfinals with a no-hitter. Behind the junior duo of pitcher Brennan Eager and slugger Hayden Federico, the defending State Champion Rebels head back to the quarterfinals.
