West Monroe announces Todd Garvin as new head football coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe announced the hiring of Todd Garvin as the next head coach of the West Monroe football program. Garvin has spent the past two years as athletics director and head football coach at Ouachita Parish High School. He led the Lions to a 15-10 record, including a historic win over the Rebels in 2021. Garvin coached 16 years for the Rebels as an assistant football coach. In a press release, Garvin said, “It is an honor to take the helm of a program with such a rich history of winning along with coaching greats such as Don Shows and Jerry Arledge. I consider this one of the top jobs in the country.”

