ULM Emily Williamson Laboratory School receives donation from Phi Kappa Phi

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe Emily Williamson Laboratory School received a donation of over 300 items including children’s books and classroom items from Phi Kappa Phi (PKP). The items were collected as part of PKP’s Fall 2022 Service Project.

“Our chapter initially chose a children’s book drive as a way to support EWLS and promote the PKP motto ‘Let the love of learning rule humanity,’” said Phi Kappa Phi President Chloe Beaver, Assistant Director of Assessment and Evaluation at ULM.

The Emily Williamson Laboratory School was damaged by fire in October 2022 and was relocated to the first floor of the ULM SUB in February 2023. Due to the fire, all books and most classroom items were damaged or destroyed. In response, Phi Kappa Phi expanded its drive to include classroom items.

The ULM chapter of Phi Kappa Phi won the national 2022 Fall Service Project Award for their division. As a result, the national chapter of Phi Kappa Phi gifted EWLS a $200 Amazon gift card. The ULM chapter of PKP also gave a classroom playset as a personal donation from the chapter.

“Our chapter is very proud that ULM has the Emily Williamson Laboratory School here on campus providing excellent educational training and resources and childcare to the ULM community,” said Beaver. “We have enjoyed fostering this partnership and having the opportunity to give back to EWLS in this small way,” she said.

For more information about the Emily Williamson Laboratory School, visit ULM’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.