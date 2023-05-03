The town of Wisner preparing for its 3rd annual South Franklin Catfish Festival

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are a fan of Catfish, you might want to travel to Wisner this weekend. They are getting ready for their 3rd annual South Franklin Catfish Festival. It will be Saturday, May 6th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Wisner.

Leslie Young, a festival board member joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the event. She says there will be food, vendors, music, and lots of shopping. She says it’s going to be a fun event; they even have a classic car show prepared.

Young said Wisner has been in the center of the Catfish industry for years, so there will be lots of Catfish to go around, she also said there will be other foods there besides Catfish. Admission is only $2 and it is expected to be a family fun event. Young informed us that the proceeds from the event will go towards next year’s event, revitalization of the town, and scholarships.

