Rayville man shoots at teens for ding dong ditch prank

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Scott Duckworth of Rayville on May 1 and charged him with one count of second-degree battery.

RPSO says the arrests stemmed from an incident that took place on April 30 when a group of teenagers were knocking on doors and running away. Police say the teens knocked on Duckworth’s door and then ran to another residence to do the same. RPSO says the teens were running through a field when Duckworth spotlighted them. They say he fired his weapon and struck one of them.

Duckworth was arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000.

