Monroe man sentenced to 10 years for Covid-19 fraud scheme

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty has sentenced Michael Ansezall Tolliver, 57, of Monroe, for money laundering in connection with a fraudulent scheme to obtain more than $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program loans.

Tolliver pled guilty to one count of money laundering in December 2022. According to court documents, Tolliver submitted nine fraudulent PPP and EIDL Program loan applications on behalf of several purported companies that Tolliver owned, including Tolliver Oil & Gas Corporation of Louisiana, Inc. and Tolliver Petroleum Corporation of Louisiana. Documents show Tolliver falsified information in the loan applications and supporting documents, including falsely claiming that some of his businesses had over 100 employees. He also submitted falsified federal tax returns.

In total, Tolliver sought more than $7.6 million in PPP and EIDL Program loans and obtained more than $1.1 million. Tolliver then laundered and misused the loan proceeds, including by transferring the funds to personal bank accounts and purchasing luxury goods. Authorities seized approximately $128,500 from bank accounts, as well as a 2020 Cadillac CT5 sedan, a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 truck, two Tissot watches, two Tag Heuer watches, and three Honda all-terrain vehicles.

Tolliver was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,114,724 in restitution.

“The significant sentence handed down today demonstrates that those who steal from COVID-19 relief programs for personal gain will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We remain committed to rooting out bad actors who took advantage of federal programs meant to help those small businesses truly in need.”

This case was investigated by the IRS-CI and SBA and prosecuted by Assistant Chief Justin M. Woodard of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

