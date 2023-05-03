The Memorial Golf Tournament benefitting the Wellspring

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring is partnering with The Memorial Golf Tournament to bring awareness to the area. It’s the 22nd year of the tournament, but the first year of the partnership with Wellspring. The tournament started as a way to celebrate Memorial Day.

Lisa Longenbaugh, the director of professional services at the Wellspring said they want to bring awareness to their services. Their services include counseling for homelessness, sexual assault victims, domestic violence victims, and more.

The golf tournament kicks off Friday, May 26th, with a Calcutta at Frenchman’s Bend. The Calcutta starts at 7:30 p.m. with the social starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Calcutta are $25 each and they include entry to the event and dinner. There will also be a silent auction with prizes.

