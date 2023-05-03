Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wish of West Monroe 9-Year-Old

9-year-old Asher Brown receives a trip to Hawaii from the Make-A-Wish Foundation
By Gabby Ballew
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Family, friends, faculty and representatives from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gathered at Highland Elementary School on May 2 to surprise 9-year-old Asher Brown with a family trip to Hawaii.

Asher is a second grader who has battled leukemia since he was three years old, but is currently in remission.

He’s passionate about history and loves volcanoes, so his wish was to take a vacation to Hawaii.

Asher’s mom Brooke Brown says this memory will be cherished forever.

“For all of the school and the kids to all cheer him on and recognize what he went through emotionally and physically and all the things, this was a huge deal. I mean, I feel like this will be a memory he’ll have forever,” says Brown.

During the family trip, Asher will visit Pearl Harbor and receive a guided tour of the volcanoes.

Asher’s family trip starts May 3 and they will return on May 9.

To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, click here.

