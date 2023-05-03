KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain Chances Move in Tomorrow Night

The weather remains quiet for a couple more days, but rain chances return to the region tomorrow night. Rain chances will be isolated in nature, but as we head into this weekend and next week, rain could become scattered across the ArkLaMiss. The wet weather pattern looks to hang around for quite some time, but temperatures will mainly stay above the average for this time of year.

Today: Great weather continues as we remain rain-free, with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. The UV index is a 9, so make sure to apply sunscreen.

Tonight: A few passing clouds are possible, but skies will stay mainly clear. Lows will fall into the low 50s.

Tomorrow: A little more cloud cover is expected in the region, but it will be a good afternoon as temperatures rise to the low and mid 80s. Rain showers and thunderstorms look to move into the region later in the night, but rain chances are 10% at this time.

Friday: Isolated storms will be possible across the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 20% for early in the day. It will be a warm afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and low 90s. Conditions for the airshow will be warm, so make sure to drink plenty of water.

Saturday: More rain is possible in the region as rain chances are 40%. Regardless, it will be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the region, with rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s for a high.

Monday: Rain chances look isolated in nature at 20%. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with daytime high climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast, with rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high.

