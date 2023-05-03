KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Another Nice Day, Then Rain Chances

This evening expect a mostly clear night with temperatures down to the low and mid 50s, a touch below normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be a warmer day than Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching into the mid 80s, a touch above normal for this time of year. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring a round of early morning rain and storms, with most of the day staying dry. Temperatures during the day will reach into the upper 80s. Late in the day more rain showers and storms are expected.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday will have a lower threat for rain and storms with mostly sunny and warm conditions expected. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Monday will bring more rain chances as temperatures reach into the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring rain and storm chances once again to the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday brings yet more chances for rain and storms, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

