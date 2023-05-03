City of West Monroe hosting annual Bike Safety Expo

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe along with the West Monroe Police Department will be hosting the annual Bike Safety Expo on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Highland Park Wetland Trails.

The Bike Safety Expo brings awareness to bicycling safety and proper bicycle maintenance. The event will include a guided bicycle ride with members of the WMPD Bike Patrol, bicycle inspections, giveaways and a visit with Sprout, the new mascot of Centric Federal Credit Union.

