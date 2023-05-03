City of Monroe partners with MPD to provide solutions on combating crime

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe mayor Friday Ellis says the crime rate in the city is lowering.

The City of Monroe and Monroe police are teaming up to combat crime and keep the numbers low. They’re making efforts to increase the police presence. Mayor Ellis says improved statistics don’t mean anything if residents don’t feel safe in their homes.

The agencies held a news conference Wednesday morning at the Public Safety Center to address crime in the city. The mayor and police chief reported they’ve invested roughly $5 million in upgrades to equipment and technology fight crime.

“Such as ShotSpotter, drones, license plate readers for wanted persons, ring nest cooperative with the public, so they can share their videos with us directly to solve crimes more efficiently and access to numerous camera systems throughout the city for our officers’ viewing,” says chief of police Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department.

Zordan says, in the past two years, he’s worked to keep neighborhoods safer - including hiring 45 new police officers to supplement the current police force.

“I also started offering a $10,000 hiring incentive for post-certified officers. Those are officers who have already been to a police academy and can get on our streets working more quickly,” stated Zordan.

Ellis says they’ve taken more than a dozen of the most violent criminals off the streets. He says there will be more to come.

“We took a very hardline on violent crime, looked at who our most violent offenders are, and the men and women standing behind me have done their job, worked good cases, and moved them up on the federal level,” says Ellis.

Zordan stated during the news conference that they’ve indicted 30 individuals in the western district of Louisiana for firearm charges. According to Zordan, 15 have been sentenced already, 6 are awaiting sentence and 9 others have been indicted. Zordan says 12 of these individuals have self-identified as gang members.

“What makes these 30 so impactful is - they’re not afforded a bond on a gun charge in the federal system,” says Zordan. “What does that mean? It means they can’t be on our streets committing crimes, awaiting the judication of the case.”

Other plans by the police department include improving crowd control, ending vehicle burglary, continuing business welfare checks and working with officers in other jurisdictions when needed.

