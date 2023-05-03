Assistant high school coach accused of sexual misconduct

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - An assistant high school coach in Grambling is accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Grambling police arrested Ariel Williams, 24 after they say the victim reported having a relationship with the coach to a school administrator.

Police say the juvenile told them that the relationship started through texting in September 2022. The juvenile claims at some point, it became sexual.

The victim says the two would meet off campus to avoid any suspicions by school staff and the juvenile’s parents.

Williams is charged with felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

She was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNONCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**

