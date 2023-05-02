SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps seeking summer team members

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps is looking for college students to join their 2023 summer team.

The program allows participants to work and get experience as a mentor to children in the community. Team members are needed to serve at the West Monroe Community Center to assist with activities for local elementary students and planning community outreach activities for families.

SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps is a national service organization that contributes to communities across the nation.

For more information about the program, call Valisia Tisdale with the community center at (318)-387-4001 or email at vtisdale@westmonroe.la.gov. You can also read more on the City of West Monroe’s website.

