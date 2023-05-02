SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps seeking summer team members

SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps seeking summer team members
SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps seeking summer team members(Source: SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps is looking for college students to join their 2023 summer team.

The program allows participants to work and get experience as a mentor to children in the community. Team members are needed to serve at the West Monroe Community Center to assist with activities for local elementary students and planning community outreach activities for families.

SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps is a national service organization that contributes to communities across the nation.

For more information about the program, call Valisia Tisdale with the community center at (318)-387-4001 or email at vtisdale@westmonroe.la.gov. You can also read more on the City of West Monroe’s website.

SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps seeking summer team members
SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps seeking summer team members(Source: City of West Monroe)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albritton is accused of raping his adopted daughter.
West Monroe man arrested after allegedly raping adopted daughter
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
Lottery generic
One lucky winner in Arkansas is about to become $2.338M richer
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 Winnfield residents arrested following death of 3 year old

Latest News

Morehouse Parish police arrest 2 following drug bust
Morehouse Parish police arrest 2 following drug bust
Celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Day with deals and freebies on May 8
Submit photos: National Teacher Appreciation Day 2023
Teenager found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured
The food bank of NELA is preparing for the 31st Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Monroe preparing for the biggest single day food drive