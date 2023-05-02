Morehouse Parish police arrest 2 following drug bust

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Louisiana Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant on May 1 resulting in the arrest of two men.

MPSO found Samuel Galvin and Darrell Minor in the residence with a large number of narcotics and other illegal items.

Both were arrested and transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail on the charges of possession of schedule I, marijuana, with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II, ecstasy/fentanyl, with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II, methamphetamine, with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II, crack, with intent to distribute, possession of schedule V, promethazine/codeine, with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with CDS and unlawful use of body armor.

