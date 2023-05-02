Monroe preparing for the biggest single day food drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The largest single-day food drive event is coming to Monroe this month. It’s the 31st Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The event will be Saturday, May 13th.

This event started with the National Association of Letter Carriers partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to help combat hunger and food insecurity. This annual event provides residents with a convenient way to donate food to the food bank.

Taylor Costa, the food bank’s Marketing & Communications Officer, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to tell viewers how they can participate. He said the food bank has seen an increase in families needing food assistance. He says if you want to help families combat hunger, you can drop off resources at the food bank in Monroe during business hours.

Costa said this year’s drive will feature the new addition of donation bags being provided to residents that can be filled with food they want to donate to the Food Bank. Letter carriers will start distributing bags to residents in Northeast Louisiana beginning on Saturday, May 6. Bags will be picked up on May 13th.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.