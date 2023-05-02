La. ranks 6th in nation for best home security, SPD reports low home burglary count

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A home security company ranked Louisiana 6th in the nation for the best home security earlier in the spring.

According to Vivint, a home security company, Mississippi also ranked in the top 10 states for the best home security. The update comes from a 2022 Vivint Survey and FBI Property Crime Data. Chief Barry Bonner of Sterlington police says the town only had one reported home burglary last year. The department wants the numbers to remain low.

Bonner says citizens shouldn’t be ashamed to notify authorities if they experience a home burglary.

Board member Jana Jiles of the Monroe Garden District Neighborhood Alliance says whenever the organization believe there’s a need, they’ll organize sessions with law enforcement for residents to ensure neighborhood safety.

“But I certainly know that one of the things that’s always emphasized is - we all need to keep an eye out for each other,” Jiles. “And report things appropriately, and there’s also the anonymous hotlines to report crimes that they strongly encourage people to do.”

The latest report by the home security company states 58% of Americans answer the door without knowing who’s on the other side. Chief Bonner suggests that residents who don’t have a peephole to install one or peek out the window if there’s one available near your door.

Vivint stated in its 2023 report that the top strategies to keep homes safe are:

- Locking doors and windows

- Monitoring home security system from a phone

- Shutting garage door

- Having a dog

- Having a trustworthy person to check on the home

- Having an intruder alarm

The numbers are higher outside of Sterlington in Ouachita Parish. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, 116 home burglaries have been reported since Jan. 1, 2023.

