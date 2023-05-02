La. graded “F” for preterm birth, perinatal mental health care helps maternal issues

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 March of Dimes Report Card gave the state of Louisiana an “F” for preterm birth.

For the month of May, healthcare providers specializing in maternal health are recognizing maternal mental health around the globe. Jessica Latin is the owner and licensed professional counselor of JL Counseling, a perinatal mental wellness center based in Shreveport. Latin says, educating women on the signs and symptoms of preterm birth can help lessen complications.

“So, that can be helpful if you have somebody that specializes in this area that can kind of educate you, whereas you might not necessarily get that education elsewhere,” says Latin. “Or your doctor’s visits might be so short that you’re just kind of in and out and maybe rush through some things; so, you might miss some things.”

The Blue Dot Project, a social change project, reports 70-100% of women and their partners have something known as intrusive thoughts surrounding childbirth and postpartum. Latin says it’s only necessary, in this case, to seek perinatal mental health counseling when typical behavior patterns are not normal.

“It’s typical for new moms to cry or be a little emotional, but if it’s very excessive or if they’re extremely irritable, lashing out, which is not a part of their normal behavior, then that’s definitely a sign,” says Latin.

Northeast Louisiana is the area where the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card indicates mothers are most vulnerable to poor pregnancies and other complications such as substance abuse, physical environments and general healthcare. Latin says there are benefits to receiving perinatal mental health treatment even while conceiving.

“People come to me when they’re in their 30′s, and they’re like, ‘oh, I haven’t had kids yet; like, I’m scared, what if I don’t get married and then I can’t have kids,’” Latin expressed. “So, I try to help people to challenge those negative thoughts or those anxious thoughts because that can affect your ability to get pregnant, too, if you’re always anxious and on edge.”

Wednesday, May 3, 2023, is World Maternal Mental Health Day. Maternal mental health counselors are available 24/7 on the national hotline 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746).

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.