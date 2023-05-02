KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Get Outside... but Apply Sunscreen

Pleasant weather days continue for the region through the end of the week. Each day features plenty of sunshine, so you’ll want to make sure you are applying sunscreen if you plan to be outside for more than 15 minutes. Otherwise, temperatures will stay mild with low humidity through Thursday. By Thursday night, a warm front will lift across the ArkLaMiss and bring in warm, gulf moisture. This will help drive rain chances on Friday and through the weekend.

Today: Another nice day as skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s. Get outside!

Tonight: A few high, thin clouds will be tracking across the region, but skies will stay mostly clear. Winds will be light out of the north, with lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow: Great weather continues as we remain rain-free with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday: A little more cloud cover is expected in the region, but it will be a good afternoon as temperatures rise to the low and mid 80s. Rain showers and thunderstorms look to move into the region later in the night, but rain chances are 20% at this time.

Friday: Scattered storms will be possible across the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 30%. It will be a warm day as temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Saturday: More rain is possible in the region as rain chances are 50%. Regardless, it will be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the region, with rain chances at 40%. Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s for a high.

Monday: Rain chances look isolated in nature at 20%. Daytime highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.