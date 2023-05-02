KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Nice Next Two Days, Rain Chances by Friday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will once again be very pleasant with a clear sky overhead, light wind and temperatures down to the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure remains in control across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Wind will be light from the north at 5 to 10 mile per hour.

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine as temperatures reach into mid 80s, above normal for this time of year.

On Friday, high temperatures will reach into the upper 80s with isolated showers and storms possible as a warm front sweeps northeast across the region.

Saturday will be another warm day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s. Rain showers and some thunderstorms will be likely as well.

The threat for wet weather continues into Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Monday will bring more rain and storm chances as high temperatures reach into the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday, with rain and storm chances and temperatures reaching into the mid, even upper 80s.

