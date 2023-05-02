City of Ruston announces temporary road closure

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has announced that N. Monroe St. between W. Georgia Ave. and W. Alabama Ave. will be closed on May 2 starting at 7 a.m. The road will be closed until further notice.

The closure is due to the continuation of the Monroe St. Corridor Project.

The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary work may cause residents and motorists.

