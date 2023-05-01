West Monroe man arrested after allegedly raping girl

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man has been arrested after admitting to raping a teen girl who he knew, according to the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court records.

The investigation began on April 29 when the victim, a teen girl, told authorities Kirk Albritton had raped her on multiple occasions over a three-month period. The victim stated Albritton gave her a small, white pill after each incident.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed Albritton, who admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim. Albritton told the investigators he had given the victim a morning after pill twice out of an abundance of caution.

The first encounter Albritton had with the victim was allegedly in August of 2021, making the victim only 16 at the time.

Albritton was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

