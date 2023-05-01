West Monroe man arrested after allegedly raping adopted daughter

Albritton is accused of raping his adopted daughter.
Albritton is accused of raping his adopted daughter.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man has been arrested after admitting to raping his adoptive daughter, according to the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court records.

Investigation began on April 29 when the victim, a 17-year-old girl, told authorities her legally adoptive father, Kirk Albritton, had raped her on multiple occasions over the last three months. The victim said Albritton gave her a small, white pill after each incident.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed Albritton, who admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim on at least three occasions. Albritton told the investigators he had given the victim a morning after pill twice out of an abundance of caution.

The first encounter Albritton had with the victim was allegedly in August of 2021, making the victim only 16 at the time.

Albritton was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

