OPSO SCAT conducts undercover prostitution investigation, 3 arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Apprehension Team conducted an undercover prostitution investigation on April 29 resulting in three arrests. The investigation was conducted at the Days Inn hotel located at 5650 Frontage Rd. in Monroe.

During the investigation, a cooperative individual was contacted by multiple men requesting sex in exchange for U.S. currency. Tyrone Dean, of Lafayette, Ricardo Delgadillo, of Pineville, and Phillippe Price Senior, of Monroe, were arrested between the hours of 11 p.m. on April 29 and 3 a.m. on April 30.

When the men made contact with the cooperative individual, they were placed under arrest. All three men were transported to Ouachita Correctional Center for processing.

