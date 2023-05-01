One lucky winner in Arkansas is about to become $2.338M richer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - If you live in Arkansas and played the most recent Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, you may soon be $2.338 million richer.

The state’s newest lottery game only for Arkansans does drawings at 9 p.m. in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday. On April 29, one person bought a ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app and won by matching the six main numbers: 20, 12, 27, 10, 6, and 21.

“We’re beyond thrilled someone in Arkansas hit the $2.338 million jackpot Saturday night and can’t wait to meet LOTTO’s first-ever jackpot winner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”

Mike Smith, ASL gaming director, said this is the highest prize won on a Natural State only game so far.

“A lucky player won a life-changing $2,338,000 LOTTO jackpot. This is the highest in-state prize won on an Arkansas only game to date,” said Mike Smith, ASL gaming director. “I look forward to the winner coming in to claim their prize.”

To win the jackpot, players have to match six main numbers or match other number combinations with or without the bonus number to win non-jackpot prizes up to $25,000.

“This game was designed to give Arkansas lottery players an opportunity to win a significant jackpot amount without having to compete with players across the United States,” said Mark Hearn, ASL sales director. “With this jackpot win, we successfully achieved that goal.

Remember to play responsibly. For game odds and details, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.