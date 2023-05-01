Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a 15-year-old victim.

OPSO arrested Demartavis Baker on April 11 and Shimedra Hunter on April 29.

OPSO deputies found that a 15-year-old victim was allegedly being trafficked by Hunter and involved in pornography for two years by several individuals, which was led by Demartavis Baker and Shimedra Hunter.

The victim told deputies she ran away from home when she was 13 and met Joshua Perry. The victim said she told Perry how old she was and Perry said he was ok with that.

The victim stayed with Perry for two days when he told her he was taking her to a friend’s house to stay. The victim told OPSO Perry took her to Baker’s house and left her with him to stay. She told Baker her age and that she was a runaway, which he claimed he understood, and allowed her to stay.

The victim told OPSO the first time she met Hunter, she had sex with Hunter and Baker at the same time. The victim said she told Hunter their real age, 13 at the time, and Hunter said she was ok with it. The victim, now 15, told OPSO Hunter would take her to houses for sex where Hunter would steal from the residence. The victim also said she was required to get money from the individuals to pay for food and rent.

Baker was arrested on April 11 on charges of trafficking children for sex and pornography involving juveniles. Hunter was arrested on a charge of trafficking children for sex.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.