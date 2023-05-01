KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Quiet Start to the Week

A great start to the week is expected as temperatures will be very seasonal for this time of year, and we will also be rain-free. The next few days will be good ones to get outside. By Thursday night, a warm front will lift across the region and trigger a few storms. For Friday and much of the weekend, scattered storms will impact the region.

Today: The first half of the day features some cloud cover and partly sunny skies. These clouds will clear out and allow for sunny and pleasant conditions, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. It will be another great day to spend some time outside.

Tonight: Skies will remain clear through the night with relatively calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Another nice day as skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s. Get outside!

Wednesday: Great weather continues as we remain rain-free with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will climb into the low 80s.

Thursday: A little more cloud cover is expected in the region, but it will be a good afternoon as temperatures rise to the low and mid 80s. Rain showers and thunderstorms look to move into the region later in the night, but rain chances are 20% at this time.

Friday: Scattered storms will be possible across the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 30%. It will be a warm day as temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Saturday: More rain is possible in the region as rain chances are 50%. Regardless, it will be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the region, with rain chances at 50%. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s for a high.

