KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Beautiful Week, Late Week Rain

Pleasant weather will be on tap for much of this week. Rain showers and storms arrive by week’s end.

This evening, we are expecting a clear sky with very light wind as a large area of high pressure centered over the middle of country influences our weather. Temperatures will lower into the low 50s overnight.

High pressure stays in control much of this week. Tuesday will be a bright and sunny weather day, with temperatures reaching to near 80 degrees. A repeat weather day is on the way for Wednesday, with just a few more clouds. Temperatures still reach to near 80 degrees.

It gets even warmer for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A few more clouds will be around as well, making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day.

Friday will bring rain showers and some storms to ArkLaMiss as a larger storm system begins to sweep across the region. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s still. Rain and storm chances linger into the Weekend as well. Saturday, outside of rain showers and storms, temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s. Sunday will bring temperatures in the mid 80s and a few showers and storms. More wet weather for early Monday, with high temperatures in the mid 80s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

