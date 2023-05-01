Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial records in an ongoing paternity case.

President Joe Biden’s son appeared before 16th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer at the courthouse in Batesville after she ruled on Friday, April 28, that all parties in the case must be present.

Biden is asking to reduce his child support payments to Lunden Roberts with whom he has a 4-year-old daughter.

With heavy police and Secret Service presence both inside and outside the courtroom, the judge first addressed the topic of redacted information.

According to our reporter Hayden Savage, who was in the courtroom, Meyer said there were documents that had been redacted “had no reason to be.”

Good morning Region 8! Hunter Biden is set to appear in court today in Independence County. We’ll bring you updates throughout the day. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/A6DBWDTLAq — Hayden Savage - Former Blue Checkmark (@haydens_k8) May 1, 2023

The judge moved to have the documents unredacted.

Biden’s lawyer then countered that a national news outlet had reported information included in those redacted documents, insinuating that Roberts’ counsel had leaked the information.

Roberts’ lawyer denied the accusations.

Both parties then argued why they should be allowed access to the other’s records.

Roberts’ attorney asked for a wide range of information on Biden’s assets, including the following:

Motor vehicles owned

Art purchases

All investments in the last 5 years

Money received or given by foreign entities, including China and Ukraine

Airline trips, costs, and who paid

Location and cost of hotel stays

Trips made and their purpose

Money received from President Joe Biden

Biden’s attorneys argued that some of the list items should not be turned over, but the judge ruled that they must release most of them.

Meyer also ordered a majority of Roberts’ financial records be turned over, including her banking records and money received from her father.

The judge stressed that both parties must answer clearly when responding to information requests.

“Incomplete answers are not answers,” Meyer said in court.

She added that if the information was not clear enough, it would be addressed at the pre-trial hearing later this month.

The judge set the pre-trial hearing for May 23 with depositions to be held June 13-16 in Little Rock. The trial is currently set to begin on July 24.

Following the hearing, Roberts’ attorney spoke with reporters while Biden’s team swiftly ushered him out of the courthouse.

