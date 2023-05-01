Claiborne Christian softball wins back-to-back state titles

The Lady Crusaders wins their sixth state title in school history
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Claiborne Christian softball repeats as select division V state champions after defeating St. Joesph’s-Plaucheville (4-1). This is the Lady Crusaders sixth state title in school history. Sophomore, Allie Wainright hit a homerun in the first inning to lift the Lady Crusaders early. Claiborne Christian also plated two more runs off errors.

