Claiborne Christian softball wins back-to-back state titles

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Claiborne Christian softball repeats as select division V state champions after defeating St. Joesph’s-Plaucheville (4-1). This is the Lady Crusaders sixth state title in school history. Sophomore, Allie Wainright hit a homerun in the first inning to lift the Lady Crusaders early. Claiborne Christian also plated two more runs off errors.

