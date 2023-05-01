BBB: Automatic debit payments

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A scam is becoming popular, and almost anyone is subject to becoming a victim. The scam involves automatic debit payments. Anyone that pays for something using automatic payments is subject to becoming a victim. Jo Ann Deal from the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the do’s and don’ts of automatic debit payments.

Deal says there are two ways to set up automatic debit payments.

Notify the company directly. Tell the company you are taking away your permission for the company to take automatic payments out of your bank account.

Notify your financial institution (preferred). Tell your bank that you have “revoked authorization” for the company to take automatic payments from your account.

Deal says it is important to notify your bank about 10 days ahead of the day you know the payments should stop. She also says to know who you’re giving your financial information to. There may be other people going through the same situation, so call the BBB before making decisions so you don’t fall into the same trap.

Before signing up for automatic payments Deal says:

You should verify the company is legit. Before agreeing to let the company automatically take money out of your account, make sure the company is legitimate and credible.

Know your rights. A company cannot require you to repay a loan by automatic debit from your checking account as a condition for giving you a loan.

Be careful about overdrafts and insufficient fund fees. Automatic payments can help you avoid late fees on your bills. But if you forget to track your bank account balance and it’s too low when an automatic payment is due, you might have to pay overdraft or NSF fees.

Review the terms of your agreement for the automatic payment. The company must give you a copy of the terms of your payment authorization. The payment authorization is your agreement to allow the company to debit your bank account for payment.

