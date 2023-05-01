22 Louisiana communities designated to Main Street America program, 3 NELA communities included

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has announced 22 Louisiana communities have been designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for 2023. In order to be designated, the Main Street organizations must meet rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center and be recognized for their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

Of the 22 chosen, 3 NELA communities were selected for accreditation:

West Monroe Main Street - Ouachita Parish

Ruston Main Street - Lincoln Parish

Winnsboro Main Stress - Franklin Parish

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

Last year, Main Street America programs:

Generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment

Helped open 7,657 new businesses

Facilitated the creation of 29,174 new jobs

Catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings

Leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours

“Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 22 Louisiana communities who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability.”

For more information on Louisiana’s Main Stree program, visit their website.

