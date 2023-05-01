2 Winnfield residents arrested following death of 3 year old

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Parish Police Department is investigating an incident involving a 3-year-old. Winn Parish Enterprise shared in a Facebook post on April 30 that two individuals, Alicia Nears and Alvin Johnson III, both of Winnfield, were arrested by the Winnfield Police Department.

Both Nears and Johnsons were booked into the Winn Parish Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be added as they are released.

