OCS track and field wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

LHSAA track and field finals take place May 4th-May 6th at LSU
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Winning the 1A regional championship is nothing new to OCS track and field. Both the boys and the girls repeated as regional champs this past weekend, earing them the KNOE Little Caesars Team of the Week award. Now the Eagles switch their focus to repeating as state champs.

