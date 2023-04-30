KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Sunny Sunday Around the Corner

Today was a bit rainy for some across the ArkLaMiss. The remaining rain will move out of the region this evening, leaving us with nice and sunny conditions for Monday. The upcoming workweek is expected to be warmer with high temperatures topping out in the 70s and 80s. We will also see sunny and rain-free conditions until the end of the workweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Showers will be possible before midnight. Cloud cover is expected to decrease during the overnight hours. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies return! High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-upper 70s.

Monday: More sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine remains in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine remains in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Thursday: One more day for sunny skies! High temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s.

Friday: A chance for rain returns to the forecast. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-upper 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.