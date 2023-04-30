KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Sunny Sunday Around the Corner

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today was a bit rainy for some across the ArkLaMiss. The remaining rain will move out of the region this evening, leaving us with nice and sunny conditions for Monday. The upcoming workweek is expected to be warmer with high temperatures topping out in the 70s and 80s. We will also see sunny and rain-free conditions until the end of the workweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Showers will be possible before midnight. Cloud cover is expected to decrease during the overnight hours. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies return! High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-upper 70s.

Monday: More sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine remains in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine remains in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Thursday: One more day for sunny skies! High temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s.

Friday: A chance for rain returns to the forecast. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-upper 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
La. Entergy customers set to receive refunds
Bastrop dentist allegedly shot and killed wife following domestic dispute.
Bastrop dentist found guilty of manslaughter as trial comes to a close
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
House unanimously passes bill allowing mothers to sue fathers for pregnancy costs
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin