10-year-old shot during argument, Marion man arrested
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Marion Police Department responded to a call involving a disturbance with a firearm on April 29 around 8:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned a 10-year-old child had been shot in the leg. They also learned the suspect, Sancarlos Cordes Traylor, 32, of Marion, was holding other victims at gunpoint following the shooting. A family member wrestled the gun from Traylor and left the scene to meet police and medical personnel.

UPSO Criminal Investigations Division deputies made contact with Traylor and placed him under arrest. The 10-year-old victim was looked over by paramedics where they observed an entry and exit gunshot wound in the child’s thigh. The child was transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

UPSO says the victim told them an argument started when the victim’s mother refused to come home to see Traylor. Deputies recovered a handgun from Traylor’s vehicle and a single shell casing was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Traylor is a convicted felon and is unable to lawfully possess a firearm. Traylor was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on the charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

