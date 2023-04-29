2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Anthony Bradford selected by Seahawks in 4th round (No. 108 overall)

LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75)
LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford has been selected by Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bradford is a versatile offensive lineman that started three different positions during his time with the Tigers. Over three seasons, Bradford started 10 games at right guard, five at left tackle, and two at right guard.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, he helped pave the way for an LSU offense that set the touchdown record with 39. He played a season-high 87 plays against No. 7 Ole Miss and then followed that with 88 plays against Alabama.

He allowed only four sacks in 899 snaps and was only flagged twice during the season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
La. Entergy customers set to receive refunds
Bastrop dentist allegedly shot and killed wife following domestic dispute.
Bastrop dentist found guilty of manslaughter as trial comes to a close
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
House unanimously passes bill allowing mothers to sue fathers for pregnancy costs
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured

Latest News

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DT Jaquelin Roy selected by Vikings in 5th round (No. 141 overall)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jay Ward selected by Vikings in 4th round (No. 134 overall)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DE BJ Ojulari selected by Cardinals in 2nd round (No. 41 overall)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey in 2nd round (No. 40 overall)