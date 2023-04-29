2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Anthony Bradford selected by Seahawks in 4th round (No. 108 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford has been selected by Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bradford is a versatile offensive lineman that started three different positions during his time with the Tigers. Over three seasons, Bradford started 10 games at right guard, five at left tackle, and two at right guard.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, he helped pave the way for an LSU offense that set the touchdown record with 39. He played a season-high 87 plays against No. 7 Ole Miss and then followed that with 88 plays against Alabama.

He allowed only four sacks in 899 snaps and was only flagged twice during the season.

