Wynne High School continues to recover nearly a month after tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Almost a month after being hit by an EF-3 tornado, Wynne High School is finding ways to move forward.

The high school was severely damaged by the tornado on March 31, making it a total loss.

Fortunately, their school year was able to continue with the help of the community, according to KARK in Little Rock.

Principal Dusty Meeks said they were able to move into the East Arkansas Community College so no one would have to go virtual.

“We didn’t want to do that we saw through covid the need to have those relationships and personal contacts,” said Meeks.

Meeks said they were also able to continue their sports and activities for students.

Since their football field was damaged in the tornado, graduation has been moved to a different location.

It will be held at the First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University on May 20.

You can read more about this story on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.