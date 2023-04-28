West Monroe interviews more applicants for head football coach position

Three more applicants interviewed on Thursday
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The head coaching job for West Monroe football continues to draw interest; so much in fact that they extended their application deadline. Sources tell KNOE’s sports director, Aaron Dietrich, that at least three more applicants applied on Thursday. Former Many head coach and three time state champion, Jess Curtis, interviewed for the West Monroe head coaching position after accepting the head coaching job at Natchitoches Central this offseason. Neville’s current defensive coordinator, Mike Collins, and Sterlington assistant coach, Bobby Breen, also interviewed on Thursday. Interviews should wrap up Tuesday with an announcement coming later in the week.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free Child Safety Seat Installation
Police presence on S. First St. result of accidental gunshot wound
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against...
Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft (No. 29 overall)
macy nordstrom
Aaron’s Aces: Macy Nordstrom, Emma Brown, Aaliya Alfaro and Maddie Taylor
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster
Warhawks lose to Lumberjacks, 14-8.
ULM falls in midweek matchup to Stephen F. Austin