West Monroe interviews more applicants for head football coach position

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The head coaching job for West Monroe football continues to draw interest; so much in fact that they extended their application deadline. Sources tell KNOE’s sports director, Aaron Dietrich, that at least three more applicants applied on Thursday. Former Many head coach and three time state champion, Jess Curtis, interviewed for the West Monroe head coaching position after accepting the head coaching job at Natchitoches Central this offseason. Neville’s current defensive coordinator, Mike Collins, and Sterlington assistant coach, Bobby Breen, also interviewed on Thursday. Interviews should wrap up Tuesday with an announcement coming later in the week.

