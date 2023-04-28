West Carroll resident found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021 homicide

WEST CARROLL, La. (KNOE) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged in connection to the homicide of Michael Calloway, 29, of West Carroll Parish in June of 2021. Michael Calloway was reported missing on June 17, 2021. His last known location was in Eudora, AR. Calloway’s body was found on June 21 in an abandoned house in Eudora. Police ruled his death a homicide.

Brian Wright of Eudora and Sentoren Brooks of West Carroll were arrested in connection to Calloway’s death.

Wright has already been convicted for his role in the homicide, receiving a 25-year sentence.

A two-day trial in Lake Village found Sentoren Brooks guilty of second-degree murder by the Chicot County Court Jury. Brooks was sentenced to 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

This case was investigated by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Eudora Police Department, Chicot County Sheriff’s Department, West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Department, Oak Grove Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

