LSP hosts discussion with students at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University (GSU) hosted a public safety forum on April 28 with leaders from Louisiana State Police (LSP).

“It’s important for us that the first time we come in contact with our community should not be while they’re in crisis,” LSP Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis told KNOE.

LSP says the hope is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“By having these conversations, by them gaining a better understanding of our roles in our communities, I think it helps them better use us, but also better communicate with us,” Davis explained.

LSP’s leadership team took questions on how students should conduct themselves on traffic stops, their rights when pulled over, and LSP policies.

“Get an understanding of why the officers do and think they do because, as college students, we don’t know. We are trying to get to where they are,” GSU Sophomore Elijah Neal explained.

Davis says it’s also a chance for troopers to understand better how the younger generation thinks.

“Our newer generations want to know why,” Davis said. “It’s important that our officers explain why. When we have those interactions in this environment, then when we get in those more contentious situations, then it leads to a more positive outcome.”

In addition to interacting with LSP, students also received education on some of the warning signs of dating violence.

“It takes someone to have those conversations, to educate our young people on what to look for,” Twahna Harris of the Butterfly Society told KNOE. “Young people do know how to love, but sometimes it’s just the wrong way, but that’s why this conversation is important, so they know how to do it the right way.”

Harris says some of the warning signs include derogatory language, controlling behavior, and physical abuse.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.