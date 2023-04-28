Looking for more ways to get your local news? KNOE is making that happen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE News has a mission to bring the ArkLaMiss stories that are important, interesting, and timely. In an effort to make such stories more accessible to our viewers, we are working toward building the station’s YouTube channel!

Once this channel is up and going, you will find all sorts of information and videos right at your fingertips. These videos could range from news segments that have aired previously (Feed Your Soul, Good Morning ArkLaMiss, What’s Your Story, etc.), to breaking news, to behind-the-scenes looks at what goes on in news production.

On April 28, Local News Live interviewed former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is now running in the 2024 presidential race. To hear Hutchinson speak on why he is running for president, why he believes he is qualified, and what his plans are, visit KNOE’s YouTube channel here.

As the station’s channel continues to be fine tuned to best serve our viewers, more content will begin to populate. Make sure to hit that subscribe button, so you can stay up-to-date with us as we continue this exciting project!

