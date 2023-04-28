LA state superintendent of education visits with Monroe leaders for lunch session

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley visited Monroe Friday afternoon.

Dr. Cade Brumley (KNOE)

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and Monroe City Schools teamed up to welcome Brumley to J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary School for a lunch session.

Before Brumley took the stage, administrators of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Louisiana Delta Community College spoke about the launch of their teacher apprenticeship through their partnership under the pre-educator program.

Shortly after, Brumley spoke to community leaders at the lunch session about the state submitting a Minimum Foundation Program plan to the legislature that supports teacher pay raise.

“It does call for an across-the-board pay raise for all teachers and support staff; but for the first time in our state’s history, it also calls for a targeted approach with funds as well,” said Brumley.

Brumley says the plan for the pay raise would be designed to allow local school systems to pay out in four areas:

- Critical shortage areas (positions that are difficult to staff; for an example - high school chemistry, physics, special education and foreign languages)

- Harder to staff schools (schools that are naturally harder to staff, says Brumley)

- Teacher leadership (sustaining teacher retention rate, providing professional development support)

- Performance (rewarding teachers for their work)

Guests in attendance also participated in a question and answer session.

