LA state superintendent of education visits with Monroe leaders for lunch session

Lunch session with LA State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley at J.S. Clark Magnet...
Lunch session with LA State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley at J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary School on Friday, April 28, 2023.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley visited Monroe Friday afternoon.

Dr. Cade Brumley
Dr. Cade Brumley(KNOE)

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and Monroe City Schools teamed up to welcome Brumley to J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary School for a lunch session.

Before Brumley took the stage, administrators of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Louisiana Delta Community College spoke about the launch of their teacher apprenticeship through their partnership under the pre-educator program.

RELATED STORY: ULM hosts signing day for future educators

Shortly after, Brumley spoke to community leaders at the lunch session about the state submitting a Minimum Foundation Program plan to the legislature that supports teacher pay raise.

“It does call for an across-the-board pay raise for all teachers and support staff; but for the first time in our state’s history, it also calls for a targeted approach with funds as well,” said Brumley.

Brumley says the plan for the pay raise would be designed to allow local school systems to pay out in four areas:

- Critical shortage areas (positions that are difficult to staff; for an example - high school chemistry, physics, special education and foreign languages)

- Harder to staff schools (schools that are naturally harder to staff, says Brumley)

- Teacher leadership (sustaining teacher retention rate, providing professional development support)

- Performance (rewarding teachers for their work)

Guests in attendance also participated in a question and answer session.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing...
“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing at/sticking finger in fellow senator’s face
Entergy
La. Entergy customers set to receive refunds
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Carlicia Lewis
GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Latest News

LSP hosts discussion with students at Grambling State University
LSP hosts discussion with students at Grambling State University
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/28
When one WWII veteran from NELA died during the war, his family thought they received his...
WWII veteran’s remains return home to NELA eight decades after a body mix-up