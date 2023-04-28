KNOE Friday Noon Forecast: Sunshine Today, Rain Tomorrow

It is a beautiful end to the work week as sunshine returns across the region today. Unfortunately, rain chances move back in tonight and will stick with us through your Saturday. The second half of the weekend will be better for outdoor activities as the sunshine comes back out on Sunday. We will see rain-free and mostly sunny conditions through the beginning of next week, so be sure to get outside.

Today: It will be a pleasant day in the region with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s for a high.

Tonight: Cloud cover will increase in the region as showers and thunderstorms push in from the west. Rain chances are 20%, so any rain will be limited in coverage.

Tomorrow: Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, with rain chances at 60%. Some of the rain could be heavy, but rainfall totals will fall between a trace and half an inch. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Sunday: It is looking to be a great day as the skies will be sunny again. Highs will peak in the upper 70s with some breezy winds. It will be a nice day to get outside.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant, with temperatures rising into the mid and upper 70s. It will be another great day to spend some time outside.

Tuesday: Another nice day as skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday: Great weather continues as we remain rain-free with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will climb into the low 80s.

Thursday: A little more cloud cover is expected in the region, but it will be a good afternoon as temperatures rise to the low 80s. Rain showers and thunderstorms look to move into the region later in the night, but rain chances are 20% at this time.

